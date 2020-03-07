Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,958 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the third quarter valued at $539,000. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Banco Sabadell raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

GRFS opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21. GRIFOLS S A/S has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $25.73.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

