Comerica Bank Takes $352,000 Position in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cott by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,387,000 after buying an additional 1,124,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cott by 1,141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after buying an additional 2,734,092 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Cott by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,302,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cott by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 87,488 shares during the period. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cott during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,312,000.

Get Cott alerts:

Cott stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 765.38 and a beta of 0.81. Cott Corp has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $16.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Cott from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cott from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.