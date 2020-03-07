Comerica Bank Sells 5,452 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,580,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 88.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,801,000 after acquiring an additional 245,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 200.7% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.78. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $178.00.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $1,572,983.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 15,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,669.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,076 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,834 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.