American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of American Public Education worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APEI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at $813,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 393,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

APEI stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $346.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.01. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

