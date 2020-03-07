Comerica Bank Invests $360,000 in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,112 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in LYFT by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,834 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 346,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LYFT by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,587 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in LYFT by 4,046.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 343,627 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 335,339 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LYFT by 451.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 275,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of LYFT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.32. LYFT Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,061 in the last three months.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

