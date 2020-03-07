Comerica Bank Sells 23,860 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,860 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.20. Entegris Inc has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.