Comerica Bank Invests $369,000 in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $714,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.56%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

