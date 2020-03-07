Comerica Bank Sells 1,181 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Yandex were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 361,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,743,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 640,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $4,884,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

YNDX stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.89.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $15.67. The business had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $20.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

