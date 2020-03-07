Comerica Bank Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,958,000 after acquiring an additional 334,241 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

WAL opened at $39.61 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $497,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,378,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

