Comerica Bank Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZEN. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after buying an additional 64,940 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $60,687,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $53,849.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,014.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $394,334.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,432.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

NYSE ZEN opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

