Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDI. BTIG Research cut Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

GDI stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

