Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In related news, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $72,630,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,174,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

