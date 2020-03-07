Comerica Bank Has $433,000 Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 200,209 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,074 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 48,257 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,237,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,007,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

ST stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

