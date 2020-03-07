Comerica Bank Has $433,000 Holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth $556,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth $934,000.

MIK opened at $3.65 on Friday. Michaels Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $535.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MIK shares. Stephens lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

