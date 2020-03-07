Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $93.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 282.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $561,737.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,643,254.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

