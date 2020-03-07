Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of World Acceptance worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. World Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. World Acceptance Corp. has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $175.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average is $103.32. The company has a market cap of $586.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.14.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. World Acceptance’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Corp. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

