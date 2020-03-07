Comerica Bank Sells 62,063 Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,063 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of SpartanNash worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in SpartanNash by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 949.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 492,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1,229.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 171,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.46 million, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. SpartanNash Co has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 69.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.00.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

