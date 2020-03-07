Comerica Bank Sells 3,255 Shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $4.02 on Friday. SunCoke Energy Inc has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

