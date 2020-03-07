Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,781,000 after acquiring an additional 353,704 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,703,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,568,000 after purchasing an additional 93,052 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $59,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.64. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -449.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.41.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

