Comerica Bank Acquires 337 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -117.21 and a beta of 1.72. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.70.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $40,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $3,261,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,287 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

