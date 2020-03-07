Comerica Bank Takes $458,000 Position in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TALO stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $650.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.06. Talos Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TALO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

