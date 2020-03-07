Comerica Bank Invests $461,000 in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,075 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,665.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 45,089.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,870,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,552,062.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jagged Peak Energy stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

