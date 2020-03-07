SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFI. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

Shares of TFI opened at $52.29 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

