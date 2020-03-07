Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 166.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR opened at $58.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

