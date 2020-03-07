Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLGE. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLGE opened at $306.00 on Friday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a twelve month low of $226.61 and a twelve month high of $394.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.68 and its 200 day moving average is $314.38.

