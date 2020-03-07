New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,600 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Shares of HY opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $748.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.43. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $68.57.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $834.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.50 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.