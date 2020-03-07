New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,987 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.83 million, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.87. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $181,316.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $1,185,184.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,042 shares of company stock worth $2,235,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

