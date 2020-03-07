New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,100 Shares of ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of ATN International worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATNI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ATN International Inc has a one year low of $50.48 and a one year high of $65.64.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

