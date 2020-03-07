New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,800 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Wisdom Tree Investments worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $110,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Bossone purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Insiders purchased 325,628 shares of company stock worth $1,378,944 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $592.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

