New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,960 Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,960 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 31,954 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

NYSE VLRS opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.40. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

