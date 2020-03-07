Comerica Bank Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWV. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWV opened at $93.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average of $95.52. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.