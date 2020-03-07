Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 740.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 293.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

NYSE:MTN opened at $196.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.50 and a 1-year high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

