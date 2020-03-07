New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,600 Shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of William Lyon Homes worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in William Lyon Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $2,119,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in William Lyon Homes by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in William Lyon Homes by 65.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in William Lyon Homes by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE WLH opened at $24.37 on Friday. William Lyon Homes has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLH shares. ValuEngine upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH).

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.