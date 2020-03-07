New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires New Stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 1,029.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,456,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 15,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $439,414.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 153,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,907.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $5,492,699.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 810,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,737,327.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock valued at $129,478,814 over the last three months.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.