Comerica Bank Makes New $480,000 Investment in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 499.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 48.01%. Analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

KREF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

