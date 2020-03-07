Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Livongo Health by 5,330.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livongo Health stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. Livongo Health has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $45.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVGO shares. ValuEngine raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

