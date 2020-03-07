UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of UFP Technologies worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

UFPT opened at $50.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.00. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.51.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $50.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

