Comerica Bank Purchases 387 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

BG opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bunge Ltd has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.78.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, insider Brian Zachman bought 10,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $508,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,012.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Podwika bought 15,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $802,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,293 shares of company stock worth $3,990,264 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

