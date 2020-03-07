New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,800 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Midland States Bancorp worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $272,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $88,373.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,922 shares in the company, valued at $795,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,223 shares of company stock worth $720,814. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

