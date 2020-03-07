New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,100 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of LMAT opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $576.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.47. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 10,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $376,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,825.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $999,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,952,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,078,797.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

