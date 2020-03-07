New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,900 Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Urogen Pharma worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URGN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $15,475,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 212,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $29.11 on Friday. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $608.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Urogen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

