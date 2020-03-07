New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,076 Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 949.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 492,007 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 1,229.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 171,352 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

SPTN opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $443.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. SpartanNash Co has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SpartanNash Co will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.00.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

