New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of SurModics worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurModics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SurModics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SurModics in the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SurModics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SurModics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut SurModics to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SurModics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.05 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. SurModics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. SurModics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SurModics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

