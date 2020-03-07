New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,000 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 106.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $431.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.