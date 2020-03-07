LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 153.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of LifeVantage worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,657 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the fourth quarter worth about $2,088,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the third quarter worth about $440,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFVN stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LifeVantage Corp has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $229,610. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

