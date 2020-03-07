New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,600 Shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innophos were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Innophos by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Innophos by 471.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innophos during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innophos by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Innophos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Innophos stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $629.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66.

IPHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Innophos news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of Innophos stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $402,232.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

