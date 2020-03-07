QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of QCR worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QCR by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in QCR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in QCR by 562.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens downgraded QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. QCR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

QCRH opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $580.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.90. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

