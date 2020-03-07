MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of MGP Ingredients worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 16,641 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director David Colo bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,847.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,050 shares of company stock valued at $141,030 in the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGPI opened at $30.07 on Friday. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $512.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

