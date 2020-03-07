St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. St. Joe Co has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.94.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

