Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Argan were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Argan during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Argan by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Argan by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Argan by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 134,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $634.71 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The construction company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.38). Argan had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Argan news, CFO David Hibbert Watson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.79 per share, with a total value of $35,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,354.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

